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Australia’s Vaxxed get Ivermectin - Unvaxxed get Death sentence By Ventilator
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127 views • December 18, 2021
The Australian Corporation “ Government “ are using the same 𝗧𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰 “ Treatment “ that was used in America last year, to push up a false Death Count – This “ Treatment “ by Ventilator is known to be the cause of death – Refuse ( Do Not allow ) a loved one to be injected with anything ( 𝙀𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙧 ) and then put on a Ventilator.
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘰 𝘈𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦:
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200422/most-covid-19-patients-placed-on-ventilators-died-new-york-study-shows#1
𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘛𝘰 𝘈𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘭𝘦:
https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200422/most-covid-19-patients-placed-on-ventilators-died-new-york-study-shows#1
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