The Epstein Case Mirrors the Franklin Scandal | Nick Bryant

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Investigative journalist and Director of Epstein Justice, Nick Bryant, joins the program to provide a comprehensive overview of the Epstein scandal and the ongoing fight for accountability. His organization, Epstein Justice, is one of the leading groups dedicated to pursuing justice for Epstein’s victims—something that has remained elusive despite the extensive and well-documented abuse of children connected to the case.

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Bryant explains how the Epstein scandal shares striking similarities with the Franklin scandal, another alleged network of abuse that surfaced decades earlier. The key difference, he notes, is that the world now knows about Epstein, while very few people were aware of the Franklin scandal when it unfolded.

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We discuss the broader implications of these cases, the systemic failures that allowed them to persist, and why accountability has been so difficult to achieve even after years of public exposure.

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You can learn more about Epstein Justice and their mission at: https://EpsteinJustice.com

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further