Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Warp Zone - DUCT TAPE | DuckTales Theme Parody | 432hz [hd 720p]
20 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published Yesterday |

 Original Description:


We remaster the DuckTales Theme with the manliest tool ever: DUCT TAPE!

Listen on Spotify! ► https://spoti.fi/37I5F5f

More Warp Zone Music Videos! ► http://bit.ly/1aO6mFw

SUBSCRIBE! ► http://bit.ly/Sub2TWZ


Download on iTunes! http://bit.ly/1dR2vcA


Starring

Davis as The Fixer

Fish on Lead Vox/Six String

Ryan on Keys/Horns

Odom slappin' da Bass

Schro on Skins

Nak3dEli as the sick kid: http://www.youtube.com/nak3dhalo


Directed by Michael Schroeder

Camera by Brian Fisher and Michael Schmidt

Edited by Ryan Tellez

VFX by Brian Fisher

Written and arranged by Ryan Tellez

Vocal Doctor: TJ Smith http://www.youtube.com/ivyleaguepunk


Special thanks to Jhanvi Shriram at YT Space LA


- The Warp Zone -

On YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/thewarpzone

On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/channel/UCSOkex4abVl14cZ4tLyUYzw


Hashtags: #ducttape #ducktales #parody #comedy #music

Metatags Space Separated: ducttape ducktales parody comedy music

Metatags Comma Separated: ducttape, ducktales, parody, comedy, music


Invidious Proxy List: https://invidio.us



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2l-F1ElJMc

Original On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=J2l-F1ElJMc

Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VhZCTPJp4DkU/

Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1447843184284536843?referrer=psecdocumentary

Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Warp-Zone---DUCT-TAPE---DuckTales-Theme-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1zqado-the-warp-zone-duct-tape-ducktales-theme-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html

Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/8rDuwzl

Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/a38d8087-e209-4940-942b-9bcaf7ddebbf

Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/rfVv1YK6nf7TfDg

Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=a35c8b158ad6b97372412ab47bde962e979bc33b1526b8798d052f0ed98957c1&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
comedyparodymusicducktalesducttape

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket