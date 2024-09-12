Boost your wellness with this hearty, nourishing dish! Reishi Mushroom Brown Rice Bowl

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reishi Mushroom Brown Rice Bowl
Ingredients:
1 cup organic long grain brown rice
2 cups water or vegetable broth
1 tablespoon organic extra virgin coconut oil
1 tablespoon reishi mushroom powder (or 1-2 teaspoons of reishi mushroom extract if using)
1 teaspoon organic black pepper (freshly ground)
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (adjust to taste)
Optional: Fresh herbs for garnish (such as parsley or cilantro)
Optional: Additional veggies for topping (such as steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach, or roasted carrots)