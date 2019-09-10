© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Tech's Data Surplus Is Stealing Money From You
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • September 10, 2019
New reports reveal how much money social media companies make by selling users data. Norman Pattis joins Owen in-studio to discuss solutions and how patriots can protect their data from Big Tech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.