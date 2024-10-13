BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMA's Nefarious Malfeasance in Florida After Hurricane Milton
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
188 followers
1
283 views • 6 months ago

A Florida business man who owns a fleet of dump trucks describes the incomprehensible actions of FEMA personnel in denying clean-up efforts by local citizens after Hurricane Milton.

"FEMA has come in and shut down the landfill, shut down Waste Management's transfer station, and we were not allowed to dump there... They said dump it back into people's driveways, and FEMA will get around to cleaning it up on their own... Today there were dozens of rats hopping from pile to pile—an absolute breeding ground, and they want all that stuff to sit there for a year while they clean up. We got all the stuff picked up—it's in bins—we're ready to go to the landfill and they are refusing us to the landfill and they are suggesting that we take this stuff back and dump it in their yards... We're going to be staring at this trash for over a year..."

An Unholy Evil Is Desecrating Humanity & the Earth

floridatrashmiltonfema malfeasancefema evil
