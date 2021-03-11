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FPM's Victory Timeline
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40 views • March 11, 2021
In this video, Nathan gives a summary of the many battles we have fought and won over the past number of years in our work defending the right of parents to privately homeschool their children, without government interference. The Montoya Act, invasive home inspections, mandatory bathroom inspections, mandatory kindergarten, and outlawing homeschooling altogether are among the many battles we have fought and won over the years since our founding in 1986
For more information about FPM and what we do, visit https://fpmca.org
For more information about FPM and what we do, visit https://fpmca.org
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