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Banned YouTube Videos
Feb 6, 2023
Japanese Professor Sues the Government for Hiding Inconvenient Truths About the Jab
Prof. Fukushima: "This is a historically serious problem that threatens the very existence of the nation of Japan."
"As a medical doctor ... I had no choice but to dare to take legal action."
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpXWTIzqtDL7/