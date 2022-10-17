Kanye West: “I put $140 million into JP Morgan and they treated me like sh*t."

Kanye West speaks out after getting debanked for his 'White Lives Matter' shirt, or was it for his candid interview on TC: “I put $140 million into JP Morgan and they treated me like sh*t. So if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how are they treating the rest of y’all?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.