Kanye West: “I put $140 million into JP Morgan and they treated me like sh*t."

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Kanye West speaks out after getting debanked for his 'White Lives Matter' shirt, or was it for his candid interview on TC: “I put $140 million into JP Morgan and they treated me like sh*t. So if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how are they treating the rest of y’all?”