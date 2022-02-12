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Current events, WW3, mutants, heartache and the end times 2-11-22
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95 views • February 12, 2022
Is ww3 about to start? The answer to this is a definite yes. In this video I'm going to explain why time is up and just how close it actually is. Everyone in the know how is saying the same things as well. Also what are morticians finding in the blood of the deceased. I'll leave a video link so you can see for yourself. And some encouragement for the heartache going around. Plus a little more. Hang in there and stay close with God, we are almost home.
Mortician link with strange blood clots https://www.brighteon.com/8aa708ed-f376-451d-9b83-da311b68c3d8
Mortician link with strange blood clots https://www.brighteon.com/8aa708ed-f376-451d-9b83-da311b68c3d8
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