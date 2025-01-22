IT IS EXACTLY WHAT IT IS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish Television 2001 Dan Bäckman - ”Refuse”
The character Dan Bäckman goes through the surrealistic expression of defiance n has to do the opposite
#ObviousIrony
a chance with upload im not rly in the mood though this character means so much to me n its the only funny role this ”comedian” has done, its a heavy movie to go through but it has some few 4-5 hilarious moments 5/5 - the swedish melancholia = 3/5 overall approved just passed OK by 60%