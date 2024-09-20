BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 20, 2024
Episode 2383 - Why does Trump say that if he loses the election it will be because of the Jewish people? -What foods have anti cancer properties? -Does success leave clues? -Former Covid NYC czar, gets busted for what? -Why are banks being urged not to fund livestock production? -Is the hunger games really fiction? -What state Banned transgender therapy for kids? -check out our new great day kit. -Spanish government wants to regulate the press, why? -Will there be a sequel of the passion of the Christ? -Does human consciousness come from a different dimension? -Are they trying to push monkey pox as a pandemic? -What are health risk of ultra processed food? -Coffee and its effects on adults vs kids?

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
