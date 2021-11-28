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David Kurten | The Carl Vernon Podcast (MIRRORED)
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144 views • November 28, 2021
David Kurten | The Carl Vernon Podcast (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/vAeLBjxcA-Q
David Kurten is the Leader of the Heritage Party, a previous member of the London Assembly and strong advocate for free speech.
We talked about
– Is the game rigged?
– Debating Sadiq Khan.
– Cancel culture and wokeism.
– The state of politics.
– Psychological warfare and facing the bully.
Watch the full uncensored episode at https://www.carlscommunity.com
Exclusive content: https://www.carlvernon.com
Order your t-shirt: https://official-carl-vernon.creator-spring.com/
Paypal tip: https://paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest videos and live sessions.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
Telegram: https://t.me/carlvernon
Website: https://www.carlvernon.com
#carlvernon
Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/vAeLBjxcA-Q
David Kurten is the Leader of the Heritage Party, a previous member of the London Assembly and strong advocate for free speech.
We talked about
– Is the game rigged?
– Debating Sadiq Khan.
– Cancel culture and wokeism.
– The state of politics.
– Psychological warfare and facing the bully.
Watch the full uncensored episode at https://www.carlscommunity.com
Exclusive content: https://www.carlvernon.com
Order your t-shirt: https://official-carl-vernon.creator-spring.com/
Paypal tip: https://paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest videos and live sessions.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
Telegram: https://t.me/carlvernon
Website: https://www.carlvernon.com
#carlvernon
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