Identifying and Defeating Postpartum Depression With New Mom Julie Thomas
Counter Culture Mom
Published 19 hours ago


Julie Thomas came home from the hospital holding her baby boy and an unexpected package: postpartum depression. Julie fell into a dark void, closing every drape in the house, and even attempting suicide several times. Thankfully, the Lord spared her life. Julie is an author and speaker who is vivaciously sharing her story of how God carried her through the pain of her extreme anxiety and sadness. She highlights several red flags of those that may also be suffering postpartum depression. Julie looked to scripture in her most desperate hour, and although she experiences a continued battle with depression, she seeks to create awareness for the reality of mental health struggles and offers hope to other women who can sadly relate. 



TAKEAWAYS


Julie has authored a book, Hope Inside Out: Approaching Depression with Purposeful Hope 


Julie describes her postpartum depression as living in two different parallel realities 


Red flags you can watch for in your friends: An aversion to quietness, noisiness, or a tendency to hide from social situations 


Julie saw herself in the stories of the Bible and related to the Psalms, which helped draw her out of the darkness and into God’s light 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Julie Thomas’ Testimony Video: https://bit.ly/3W7QdZb 

Techie Homeschool Mom (10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM

Hope Inside Out Book: https://amzn.to/3GFCaoX

Seth Drumming link: https://bit.ly/3GnSiKu

Eden Drumming link: https://bit.ly/3WJ2ALW


🔗 CONNECT WITH JULIE THOMAS

Website: https://julsthomas.com/ 

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Gg3HvI


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

suicidedepressionreligionmental healthanxietypostpartumwomen healthtina griffincounter culture mom showjulie thomashope inside out

