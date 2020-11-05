Bolt Gun vs AQT - Mossberg MVP Predator

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0:31 Appleseed AQT
3:26 Offhand
6:59 Sitting
8:47 Rapid Prone
11:18 Slow Prone
15:35 Summary
18:46 Targets
19:17 Ammo
20:49 Bonus
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Trying a bolt gun in the Project Appleseed AQT