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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 17, 2022 - Eng Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision weapons have hit 1 ammunition depot of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Slavyansk in Donetsk People's Republic, destroying over 3,000 122mm artillery shells, mines and over 30 nationalists.


💥High-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces against AFU manpower and military equipment concentration near Lozovoye, Belogorka and Belaya Krynitsa in Kherson Region, have destroyed over 40 nationalists and 10 units of special vehicles.


⚠️ The enemy suffers significant losses.


▫️In Soledar, during the recruitment of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of AFU, more than a third of mobilized citizens left their units on their own, leaving for an unknown destination. Brigade's personnel strength remains below 50 per cent due to heavy losses.


▫️Due to heavy losses and a shortage of ammunition, more than half of the servicemen of the 3rd Battalion of the 66th Mechanized Brigade of AFU voluntarily abandoned their combat positions and left the area of combat operations near Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


▫️9 command posts have been hit, including the 46th Airmobile Brigade near Belaya Krynytsya in Kherson Region, the 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk People's Republic, and the 28th AFU Motorised Infantry Brigade near Nikolaev.


▫️A large number of AFU reserve troops, weapons and military equipment arriving for unloading at Kalinindorf railway station in Kherson Region have been destroyed.


▫️In addition, 9 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Kramatorsk, Nikolaevka, Krasnoye in Donetsk Region, Malinovka in Kharkov Region, Gulyai Polye, Samoilovka in Zaporozhye Region, Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev Region, and 3 fuel depots near Kharkov, Bogodugov and Chuguyiv in Kharkov Region have been destroyed.


💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Korobochkino, Kharkov Region, Pervomayiskoye, Yasinuvataya in Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson city.


▫️1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Donetsk and 7 shells of Uragan multiple rocket launcher have been intercepted near Nikolskoye and Stakhanov in Donetsk People's Republic.


📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,747 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,334 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 799 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,310 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,922 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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