Johnny Watcher Show E11: Another Failed Zombie Apocalypse, Bummer!

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Johnny Watcher Show E11: Failed Zombie Apocalypse, Bummer! Johnny laments the complete failure of the predicted Sept. 3 vaccinated zombie hoards. However, on a positive note, this marks the first show in Johnny's endeavor to run on an all open-source system: Linux Mint, OBS Studio and a (free) dual-processor, 12-core Xeon workstation! Discussion includes pending collapse of European economies and global elite agenda of population control.