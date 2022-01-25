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COVID-19 A Second Opinion - Senator Ron Johnson Hearing - MANY BOMBSHELLS
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169 views • January 25, 2022
Among the speakers were Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr Harvey Risch, Dr Richard Urso and many others.
Starts at approx the ~40 minute mark
MUST SHARE!
Starts at approx the ~40 minute mark
MUST SHARE!
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