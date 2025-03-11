BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Typical California through my eyes
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
29 views • 1 month ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tAq-Fn-aECc

Read (ENG) https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction/typical-california-through-my-eyes-xwvlrkd

Read (RU) https://dzen.ru/a/Z8_5um35o19wMRB_

I won't speak for the whole of America, or they'll kill me...


But it's summer all year round, and everything blooms and bears fruit all year round. Plants grow on the street, which we grow in our homes, in the Russian Federation, as house plants.


The states are very hardworking, and cars are already rushing everywhere at 4 a.m. The working day starts early and also at 4-5 p.m. everyone rushes home. America is very traditional and family is highly valued!


Free, liberated people! And friendly. Without an evil, suspiciously intense look.


In Russia, the look of disparaging superiority. We are the most... And this is already genetically isolated in us. We are kind, strong and fair. And the whole world... Well, it's * wrong... And it is no longer treated. Genetics. There's nothing you can do.


I saw this in Germany. When I first went there, they told me, "Germans have fake smiles." I saw the smiles, but I didn't see the falseness. They were the smiles of free people, people who live well. The smiles of uncomplicated and friendly people. But the miasma and the accompanying stench comes from the looks of disparaging superiority...


So, oh yes, the West is decaying. It came out a little rough. But as it is. And what I have personally seen and am still observing.


I write and shoot. Join me


Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


Highly Social on Zen

https://dzen.ru/shipshard


I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.

https://t.me/shipshard



californiafreedomamericatravellifeusasmileemigrationlife in americanotes on life
