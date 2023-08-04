Create New Account
Steve Bannon: We welcome the full throwdown of the administrative state and deep state
GBN News Dan Wooten - Steve Bannon: 'We welcome the full throwdown of the administrative state and deep state that are coming after President Trump and the Trump movement'


Steve Bannon says as the Donald Trump indictments will teach the Democratic Party about 'the law of unintended consequences'.


https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687209216497614848?s=20

war roomarrestindictmentsteve bannonpresident donald j trumpelection fraudgbn newsdan wootenformal impeachment inquiry

