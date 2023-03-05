https://gettr.com/post/p2aj2319893

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Board of Directors of CPAC Bob Beauprez: A relative handful of CCP oligarchs have exerted this autocratic, tyrannical power over 1.4 billion Chinese people. I don't think we can expect the CCP to change its spots. The CCP is the No.1 enemy of freedom and the No.1 enemy of the United States of America right now. And we need to act accordingly.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 CPAC董事鲍勃·博普雷兹： 一小撮中共寡头对14亿中国人实施暴虐的专制统治。我们不能指望中共改变其本性。中共是自由的头号敌人，也是现在美国的头号敌人。我们需要采取相应的行动。