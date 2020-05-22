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Revenge Porn: Just Desserts or Dick Move? | Popp Culture
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123 views • May 22, 2020
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Is revenge porn a dick move? Yes and no. There's three sides to every story. Her side, his side, and the truth.
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
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Send physical donations to:
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://archive.ph/of9dX
https://archive.ph/UZFPi
https://archive.ph/BCjt6
https://archive.ph/7vBXC
Is revenge porn a dick move? Yes and no. There's three sides to every story. Her side, his side, and the truth.
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
Sponsored by the clarity provided by Aaron Clarey: http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://archive.ph/of9dX
https://archive.ph/UZFPi
https://archive.ph/BCjt6
https://archive.ph/7vBXC
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