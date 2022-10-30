Federal judge orders Fauci to testify under oath in collusion case; Roman gets censored by big tech

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Facts Matter, October 27, 2022
🧶 Epoch TV: watch the TRUTH behind 'Sudden Adult Death Syndrome' 👉 https://ept.ms/3N7rIIp
Resources:
🔵 Claim $2500 of free silver from American Hartford Gold:
https://ept.ms/3biH9MN.
🔵 Epoch TV:
https://ept.ms/TransBattleRM
🔵 Case Analysis:
https://ept.ms/3U1RFLy
🔵 Judge’s Order:
https://ept.ms/3fdjjGU
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