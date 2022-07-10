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Escape The Medicine Trap & Reclaim Your Life - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Jimmy James on EOTT #16 (11.01.2019)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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150 views • July 10, 2022

Always a pleasure to share another fascinating conversation here with the one and only Dr Jennifer Daniels all the way from Panama. 

An absolute privilege to hear about Jennifer's life experience and extraordinary discoveries after she attended Harvard/Radcliffe College. She was distinguished as a National Merit Achievement Scholar and a Radcliffe National Scholar. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. Dr. Daniels then entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and at the same time, completed her studies at The Wharton School. She received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years. 

While in medical school, she was concerned that patients were not improving with the therapies she was being taught and the rest is quite a story to behold. 

Dr. Daniels now lives outside the United States and is dedicated to investigating and communicating to citizens an understanding of the system called ‘health care’ that harms so many. Her goal is to prevent as many recurring murders as possible through education. 


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

Total Health Accelerator Course - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

If you wish to support CuresWanted: https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

https://youtu.be/OpGF1XWD77g 

Re-post permission only received from Dr Jennifer Daniels. Unable to contact host. 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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