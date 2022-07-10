Escape The Medicine Trap & Reclaim Your Life - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Jimmy James on EOTT #16 (11.01.2019)

Always a pleasure to share another fascinating conversation here with the one and only Dr Jennifer Daniels all the way from Panama.

An absolute privilege to hear about Jennifer's life experience and extraordinary discoveries after she attended Harvard/Radcliffe College. She was distinguished as a National Merit Achievement Scholar and a Radcliffe National Scholar. After majoring in Biology, she received her BA degree with Honors. Dr. Daniels then entered The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and at the same time, completed her studies at The Wharton School. She received her Medical Degree (MD) and her MBA concurrently at the end of 4 years.

While in medical school, she was concerned that patients were not improving with the therapies she was being taught and the rest is quite a story to behold.

Dr. Daniels now lives outside the United States and is dedicated to investigating and communicating to citizens an understanding of the system called ‘health care’ that harms so many. Her goal is to prevent as many recurring murders as possible through education.





FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Total Health Accelerator Course - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

If you wish to support CuresWanted: https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

https://youtu.be/OpGF1XWD77g

Re-post permission only received from Dr Jennifer Daniels. Unable to contact host.