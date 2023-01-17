Create New Account
CBB22 225J 450V
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published Yesterday

CBB22 225J 450v capacitor is a metalized polypropylene film capacitor. It is not accessible to damage, has excellent performance, and has low power consumption. This capacitor is wrapped with a protective film made of flame retardant, insulating material. It is suitable for various electronic devices such as meters, TV sets, etc.Product details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=2147

#CBB22 #225J #450V #capacitor

capacitorcbb22225j450v

