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The Hard Fork, Part Nine
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25 views • December 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/uhS8m021ZPg Watch LIVE: March for Trump/Million MAGA March Rally in Washington, DC 12/12/20 | RSBN
https://youtu.be/romt1iWW4Oc General Michael Flynn and Family Speak at Jericho March in DC 12/12/20 | RSBN
https://youtu.be/ze-6ObKhWJE IF YOU ARE ARE UPSET WITH THE SUPREME COURT'S INACTION, YOU WILL BE LIVID AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO! | BCP
https://youtu.be/1fo4NrAd_2I WAKE UP! THIS IS WHY WE MUST PREVAIL! CHINESE MONEY/SPIES IN AMERICAN POLITICS ETC [CORRECT VERSION] | BCP
https://youtu.be/M2rpHq6rF7Y Trump: A very dangerous moment in our history; Supreme Court disappoints Americans | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/rcXj-Qw-qjs More lawsuits filed; Tens of thousands Americans rush to D.C. to support President Trump | Front Page
https://youtu.be/Fpsz0FfSpVk WHAT'S HAPPENED TO AMERICA? | UAF
https://youtu.be/9A0sFrPrqxw Washington DC ain’t what it used to be. | Paint the Trump
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/11/20 Ep. 2351a - [CB] Pandemic Great Reset Big Fail, What’s Next. Ep. 2351b - Marker Revealed, Trump New EO, Durham, GW, Surprise Attack. X22Report Spotlight: Dr Shiva - The Elite Have Enslaved Us In Their Illusion, It’s Time To Back The Country. 12/13/20 Ep. 2352a - The Economy Continues To Improve, [CB] Pushes Fear. Ep. 2352b - Art Of The Deal, SC Just Gave Trump The Answer, 2018 EO On Deck, Blackout Coming.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/romt1iWW4Oc General Michael Flynn and Family Speak at Jericho March in DC 12/12/20 | RSBN
https://youtu.be/ze-6ObKhWJE IF YOU ARE ARE UPSET WITH THE SUPREME COURT'S INACTION, YOU WILL BE LIVID AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO! | BCP
https://youtu.be/1fo4NrAd_2I WAKE UP! THIS IS WHY WE MUST PREVAIL! CHINESE MONEY/SPIES IN AMERICAN POLITICS ETC [CORRECT VERSION] | BCP
https://youtu.be/M2rpHq6rF7Y Trump: A very dangerous moment in our history; Supreme Court disappoints Americans | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/rcXj-Qw-qjs More lawsuits filed; Tens of thousands Americans rush to D.C. to support President Trump | Front Page
https://youtu.be/Fpsz0FfSpVk WHAT'S HAPPENED TO AMERICA? | UAF
https://youtu.be/9A0sFrPrqxw Washington DC ain’t what it used to be. | Paint the Trump
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/11/20 Ep. 2351a - [CB] Pandemic Great Reset Big Fail, What’s Next. Ep. 2351b - Marker Revealed, Trump New EO, Durham, GW, Surprise Attack. X22Report Spotlight: Dr Shiva - The Elite Have Enslaved Us In Their Illusion, It’s Time To Back The Country. 12/13/20 Ep. 2352a - The Economy Continues To Improve, [CB] Pushes Fear. Ep. 2352b - Art Of The Deal, SC Just Gave Trump The Answer, 2018 EO On Deck, Blackout Coming.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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