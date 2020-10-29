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Prove All Things 21 – 9 PAT Video Clip Favorites
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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13 views • October 29, 2020
Eight thought provoking video clips that questions our perception of reality follow a one minute sheriff candidate commercial. A 1965 Paul Harvey broadcast showing how par we are off the mark and what we need to do to return to sanity concludes the program. Sheriff Campaign Website - hudok.com Rule of Law Battle & Arbitration Award Website - hudok.info
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hudoktreaty-of-peacephil-hudokprove-all-thingsrule-of-law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy