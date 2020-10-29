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Prove All Things 21 – 9 PAT Video Clip Favorites
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13 views • October 29, 2020
Eight thought provoking video clips that questions our perception of reality follow a one minute sheriff candidate commercial. A 1965 Paul Harvey broadcast showing how par we are off the mark and what we need to do to return to sanity concludes the program. Sheriff Campaign Website - hudok.com Rule of Law Battle & Arbitration Award Website - hudok.info
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