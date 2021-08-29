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Dr. Peter McCollough - Pathophysiological Basis & Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of COVID-19
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82 views • August 29, 2021
This original video was made by Dr. Peter McCollough and it was quickly removed from YouTube after it went viral. It was made in early 2021, I believe. Here it is again from Sci Tech Central Conferences that still had a copy on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU02mdnoNws&;ab_channel=SciTechCentralConferences
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