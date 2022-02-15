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Martial Law: Trudeau to Seize Bank Accounts of Freedom Convoy Truckers and Supporters
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216 views • February 15, 2022
NATO ally Canada is now under a state of martial law. It’s Justin Trudeau’s payback to Canadian truckers who bravely defied his illegal order to force them to be injected with the World Economic Forum’s gene therapy human bio-medical operating system. We have details about Trudeau’s revenge against Canadian truckers who want freedom from tyranny.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/15/22.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/15/22.
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