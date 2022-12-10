Create New Account
Anthony G. & Dr. Group - Psychiatrys Psychosis -
CrazyPablo
Published a day ago |

www.banned.video

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup

__

 https://www.poisonfluoride.com/pfpc/html/prozac.html
__
https://naturalsociety.com/breaking-fluoride-linked-to-1-cause-of-death-in-new-research/
__
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Dr.%20Peter%20breggin

__

Psychiatrists Psychosis -

https://www.brighteon.com/186ffe15-e668-49f2-9eba-a20ef2c9b7c5

__

Dr. Mark Hyman - Why antidepressants do not work for treating depression -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KIOpRJTds6PR/

__

Dr. P Breggin MD - Prozac and the pharma industry

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yg1nJyIxXhAt/

__

Tucker Carlson Report Links Mass Shooters to Big-Pharma SSRI (Psychotropic) Drugs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mBpZmTD4qq3H/

__

Rob Dew hosts InfoWars Nightly News with Mike Adams - Andrew Wordes, SSRI drugs, GMOs and more

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lYWbhg9vxtv1/

__

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice Please Consult A Licensed Physician. 

__


Keywords
bigpharmadrgroupchemicalviolenceanthonyg

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
