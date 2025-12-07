RT News - December 7 2025 6AM GMT

December 7, 2025

Live from our special studio in New Delhi! Vladimir Putin has departed from India after being warmly welcomed by the country’s prime minister, that has been an official two-day visit. They signed a number of bilateral agreements reaffirming the long-standing friendship between them and their nations. Lights, camera, action! RT India officially goes on air. The Russian leader and our network’s editor-in-chief - Margarita Simonyan - launched the channel here in New Delhi.









