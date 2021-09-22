© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roller-coaster, End of Fauchi, Fall and Snow, My Love
Follow
0
Share
Report
191 views • September 22, 2021
This prophetic word I received
on the 25th of August 2021 around 9:30pm
It contains a lot of different topics.
It's about times and seasons
and the coming ride on the "roller coaster"
Also the end of Fauchi.
Goes into the season of fall and how the snow covers the leaves.
Another section is about the Love of Adonai and His ancient Truth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-25-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
on the 25th of August 2021 around 9:30pm
It contains a lot of different topics.
It's about times and seasons
and the coming ride on the "roller coaster"
Also the end of Fauchi.
Goes into the season of fall and how the snow covers the leaves.
Another section is about the Love of Adonai and His ancient Truth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-25-pdf-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.