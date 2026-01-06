BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Circuit Ghosts
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 followers
13 views • 3 days ago

A cinematic Art-Rock, New Wave opus in 7/8, opening with (Spoken) over choir-like analog synth and Prophet-5 arpeggios, Gated reverb drums drive angular verses, fretless bass grooves beneath tight sophisti-pop keys, Soulful Memphis Horns punctuate the chorus, layered with lush ELO-style harmonies, Each dynamic shift highlights analog layers and brass syncopation, maintaining dramatic, 80s hi-fi polish throughout

[Intro] [Explosive gated reverb drums] [Atmospheric Prophet-5 arpeggios in 7/8] [Fretless bass slide] (Spoken, echoing) "They promised silicon salvation... but we're still searching for our pulse..."

[Verse 1] [Syncopated bass groove] [Sharp Memphis horn stabs] Binary prophets preach in cathode rays Their algorithms sing my neural lace But when the servers sleep, I still feel the ache Of flesh and blood they can’t replicate [Prophet-5 brass accents]

[Pre-Chorus] [Rising PPG Wave sequence] [Swirling Hammond B3 organ] I bleed in RGB, I crash in blue Reboot my heart to remember you Through firewalls and encrypted nights Your voice still calls in analog light

[Chorus] [Heavy gated snare hits] [Huge horn section blast] [Layered vocal harmonies] More than data! (Flesh and fractured code) More than data! (Souls don’t overload) More than data—we rise, we choke On truths no AI ever spoke!

[Verse 2] [Minimalist Minimoog bass] [CR-78 drum machine click beneath live drums] They mapped my synapses, cloned my tone But can’t compute the way I mourn For handwritten letters lost in the cloud And lullabies no server allowed [Shimmering Synclavier bells]

[Bridge] [Half-time tempo shift] [LinnDrum fills] [CS-80 choir pad swell] Connection’s not just bandwidth streams It’s fingertips and shared daydreams When all their screens fade to black Our whispered words come rushing back

[Chorus] [Maximum energy] [Tower of Power horn stabs] More than data! (Flesh and fractured code) More than data! (Souls don’t overload) More than data—we rise, we choke On truths no AI ever spoke!

[Outro] [Fading Jupiter-8 synth sparkles] [Slow fretless bass glissando] [Tape hiss saturation] (Whispered) "When the last server dies... we'll still be here..." "Counting heartbeats... not clock speeds..." [Final Echo] [End]

Keywords
a cinematic art-rocknew wave opus inopening with over choir-like analog synth and prophet-5 arpeggiosgated reverb drums drive angular versesfretless bass grooves beneath tight sophisti-pop keyssoulful memphis horns punctuate the choruslayered with lush elo-style harmonieseach dynamic shift highlights analog layers and brass syncopationmaintaining dramatichi-fi polish throughout
