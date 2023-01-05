#StopTheShot Stop the vaccine genocide! SPREAD! IMPORTANT! SPREAD LIKE NATURALLY ACQUIRED ANTIBODIES!
'Sudden Deaths' Of Athletes Explodes, Shocking Report Reveals Jaw Dropping Numbers
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/09/sudden-deaths-of-athletes-explodes-shocking-report-reveals-jaw-dropping-numbers/
1616 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1114 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection - Real Science
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
Stop The Shot Summit MUSIC VIDEO
https://rumble.com/v21axxa-stop-the-shot-summit.html
Here's a list of some of the doctors who are trying to bring us the truth at great cost to themselves.
https://t.me/TheHealthForumNZch/2841
WATCH: Dr. Ryan Cole Apr 21 2022 – 7,500% Increase in Recorded Cases of Cancer Following COVID-19 Vaccines – see the numbers – TWO PLUS TWO EQUALS FOUR
https://twoplustwoequalsfournews.wordpress.com/2022/04/22/watch-dr-ryan-cole-apr-21-2022-7500-increase-in-recorded-cases-of-cancer-following-covid-19-vaccines-see-the-numbers/
Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - ScienceDirect
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X
Check #StopTheShot on Twitter, Facebook, social media and video platforms regularly to stay updated.
"Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA" Moderna and Biontech claimed in their Securities and Exchange Commission forms (Moderna's 20-F form and Biontech's 10-Q form).
mrna-20200630
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm
bntx-20f_20201231.htm
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1776985/000156459021016723/bntx-20f_20201231.htm
Bill Gates Says mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Will Alter Your DNA: Here is the Truth
https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-says-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-will-alter-your-dna-here-truth-54097
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
MP Andrew Bridgen speech about mRNA vaccines that got him suspended
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/MP-Andrew-Bridgen---House-of-Commons---13th-December-2022:1
Catastrophic Contagion vaccine derived Polio type 2? Catastrophic Containment!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Catastrophic-Contagion-vaccine-derived-Polio-type-2-(Questionmark)-Catastrophic-Containment!:f
Gene Drive damages genome! & 57 Doctors Say Stop All Covid Vaccinations IMPORTANT! SPREAD! 2022-07-27 14-50
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Gene-Drive-damages-genome!---57-Doctors-Say-Stop-All-Covid-Vaccinations-2022-07-27-14-50:1
