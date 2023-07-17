Demons existent entities 16, Demonic expelled in Orthodox baptisms, REPTILES





00:00 Case No. 1. Baptism in the barrel

04:59 Case No. 2. Baptism with a bucket

09:51 Case No. 3. Cast out of a reptile

14:55 Case No 4. Reptile expelled - black water





Four videos from the survey, OUR FINDINGS,

each finding is meticulously analyzed so the viewer can see the big picture.





1. A priest baptizes a man in a barrel and we see the man's skin denatured into something otherworldly. A bumpy orange brown texture with skulls as a demonic reptile emerges

2. A child is baptized as water is poured from a bucket and we see his skin is tanned and he wears the skin of a reptile in every detail

3. A young man is baptized in a pool and we see a reptile's head emerging from his belly

4. A little girl is baptized and we see a giant reptile at the back of the basin





https://youtu.be/C91zS7reC4o











