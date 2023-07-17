Create New Account
Demons existent entities 16, Demonic expelled in Orthodox baptisms, REPTILES
channel image
Analyseis-ereynes
15 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

00:00 Case No. 1. Baptism in the barrel

04:59 Case No. 2. Baptism with a bucket

09:51 Case No. 3. Cast out of a reptile

14:55 Case No 4. Reptile expelled - black water


Four videos from the survey, OUR FINDINGS,

each finding is meticulously analyzed so the viewer can see the big picture.


1. A priest baptizes a man in a barrel and we see the man's skin denatured into something otherworldly. A bumpy orange brown texture with skulls as a demonic reptile emerges

2. A child is baptized as water is poured from a bucket and we see his skin is tanned and he wears the skin of a reptile in every detail

3. A young man is baptized in a pool and we see a reptile's head emerging from his belly

4. A little girl is baptized and we see a giant reptile at the back of the basin


__________________________

https://youtu.be/C91zS7reC4o



________________________________________THE LICENSES FOR THE MUSIC I USE

Identification and description of the find,

certification of the source of origin of the find,


Music track: Cinematic by Aylex

Source: https://freetouse.com/music

Vlog Music for Video (Free Download)


An Epic Story by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US

analyzes and comparisons.


Keywords
baptismsatanchristianitydemonsdevilreptiliansserpentsluciferorthodoxyexpelling

