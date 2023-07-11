Create New Account
Tom Renz | Is Perfect the Enemy of Good? (Part 2)
Thomas Renz
Have we become The Hunger Games, are we living a movie? There’s a great article today in Truth Based Media, “Globalists ‘15-Minute Cities’ Mirror ‘Hunger Games,’” that I found interesting. I watched the Hunger Games movies and basically you see what the World Economic Forum (WEF) has laid out for us for the future if the Great Reset is implemented. You’ll have the ruling elites living the good life and the rest of us living a life of servitude to them. #WEF #Globalists #HungerGames #15MinuteCities #Freedom #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #GodWins

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
