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Exploding soda cans with electromagnets in SLOW MOTION ft Joe Hanson
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17 views • November 12, 2019
Watch a soda can rip itself apart in a fiery explosion at 11,000fps with a Phantom high speed camera. Running a current through a coil, produces an electromagnet. Turn up the voltage in this experiment, and make that current strong enough, and your electromagnet can rip a soda can in half. Or rather, make the can rip itself in half! This video was filmed at Arc Attack Studios in Austin, TX with Joe Hanson, Joe DiPrima, John DiPrima and Darren Dyk.
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