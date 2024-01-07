Create New Account
The Story of Rome and Other Fairytales
Crrow777 Radio
Published 19 hours ago

The ideas attributed to ancient Rome have shaped much of western life and governance in the modern age. How is that we have no reliable historic account of the founding of Rome or how it became the Vatican? Maybe the sky can tell us –


Episode 092 - January 2018


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/

historyromecrrow777fairytalesromulusremus

