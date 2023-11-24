American Dream Shattered in 2023 Bidenomics Crisis!

oin Gary Franchi on this special report as we delve into the startling signs of distress plaguing American consumers. As 2023 nears its end, we're witnessing a dramatic shift in the economic landscape. From skyrocketing debt levels and diminishing living standards to widespread layoffs and a significant decline in consumer spending, the warning signs are clear. This crucial broadcast reveals how these factors are reshaping America's financial future and the middle class. We'll explore the real stories behind the statistics, unmasking the harsh reality facing millions of households. Don't miss our in-depth analysis and Gary's compelling final thought on why this matters to every American. Tune in, stay informed, and understand the critical challenges we face as a nation.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.