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James Madison on the Necessary and Proper Clause
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9 views • November 23, 2020
Supporters of the monster state want you to believe that Necessary and Proper means “anything and everything.” But James Madison rejected this kind of view throughout his career, reinforcing the view that “Whatever meaning this clause may have, none can be admitted, that would give an unlimited discretion to Congress.”
Path to Liberty: November 23, 2020
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Path to Liberty: November 23, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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