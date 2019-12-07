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Τελετή μνήμης τού Συντάγματος Μακρυγιάννη
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81 views • December 07, 2019
Κλιμάκια τής ΛΑΪΚΗΣ ΚΙΝΗΣΕΩΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ Αττικής καί Χαλκίδος παρευρέθησαν καί κατέθεσαν στεφάνι στήν εκδήλωση μνήμης τού Συντάγματος Μακρυγιάννη, τιμώντας τούς ηρωϊκούς χωροφύλακες αξιωματικούς, οπλίτες καί μέλη τής οργανώσεως Χ πού απέκρουσαν μέ αυταπάρνηση τά στίφη τής κομμουνιστικής λαίλαπας τόν Δεκέμβριο τού 1944.
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