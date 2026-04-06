Tel Aviv, Haifa, Petah Tikva, & other cities in Israel received strikes by missiles with cluster warheads

Tel Aviv, Haifa, Petah Tikva, and other cities in Israel have been subjected to strikes by missiles with cluster warheads, local publications report.

There are fires, destruction, and casualties.

Adding:

The IRGC reported that it attacked the amphibious assault ship 'Tripoli', which transports up to 2,500 marines, with missiles. There is no information about any damage to the ship. After the attack, the ship retreated south, away from the coast of Iran. So to speak, it followed the 'Abraham Lincoln' strategy.