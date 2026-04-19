Where have the Islamabad negotiations reached? - Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says they had progress

Where have the Islamabad negotiations reached?

"Yes, some issues have reached conclusion. Some issues have not. There are places where we insist on those issues, truly, these demands of ours are not negotiable. They're not."

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says they had progress, but the distances are still great and some fundamental points remain. He added that America must decide to gain the trust of the Iranian nation. This is the most important step the Americans can take.