A For Real Encounter With God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 30 2025

One Might Know Jesus as the Babe in the Manger, Born of a Virgin; or Might Even Know Him as Creator of All Things. But When You Come to Know Jesus Personally, Intimately, as Your Saviour Through the New Birth--It Bestows Undreamt Benefits: Forgiveness of Sins and the Weight Lifted Off! Justification by Faith; Saved from the Wrath of God; Life Eternal... Saved from the Degradation of the Filth of This World. And--for Those Who Live Under Demonic Oppression--Saved from the Power of Satan.