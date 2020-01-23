© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simpin' Ain't Easy | Redonkulas.com
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • January 23, 2020
We've all been the dummy in the friend zone. Or the dude who got cheated on. And we all made the same excuses for our female abusers. Let's all drink together.
#Simps #RedPill #Hopening
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.misskyra.com/lifestyle/women-retain-living-dna-of-every-man-they-have-had-sexual-encounters-with/articleshow/64632656.cms
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
https://thoughtcatalog.com/ari-eastman/2017/04/dear-men-we-dont-need-you-to-save-us/
https://www.yourtango.com/201176724/i-don-t-need-man-epidemic
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/man-refuses-offer-women-seat-18856408
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jan/10/woman-gemma-watts-posed-boy-sexually-assault-girls-police
https://qz.com/1190996/scientific-research-shows-gender-is-not-just-a-social-construct/
https://www.webmd.com/sex-relationships/news/20190829/there-is-no-gay-gene-major-study-concludes
https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001251978/men-are-to-blame-for-cheating-women
https://www.yourtango.com/2017305248/truth-about-why-guys-are-scared-commitment-told-men
Video Throwbacks
Hoe Into a Housewife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqlPnAKkWvg
The Friendzone is Real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvH3PuW2zLE
Pussy Appeasement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDnkG1x20Vs
Surrender Your Manhood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xWvV7MMm_U
#Simps #RedPill #Hopening
Brought to you by "Invictus Rex"
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.misskyra.com/lifestyle/women-retain-living-dna-of-every-man-they-have-had-sexual-encounters-with/articleshow/64632656.cms
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-paid-off-my-wifes-student-loans-then-she-filed-for-divorce-after-two-years-of-marriage-2018-04-21
https://thoughtcatalog.com/ari-eastman/2017/04/dear-men-we-dont-need-you-to-save-us/
https://www.yourtango.com/201176724/i-don-t-need-man-epidemic
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/man-refuses-offer-women-seat-18856408
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jan/10/woman-gemma-watts-posed-boy-sexually-assault-girls-police
https://qz.com/1190996/scientific-research-shows-gender-is-not-just-a-social-construct/
https://www.webmd.com/sex-relationships/news/20190829/there-is-no-gay-gene-major-study-concludes
https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/evewoman/article/2001251978/men-are-to-blame-for-cheating-women
https://www.yourtango.com/2017305248/truth-about-why-guys-are-scared-commitment-told-men
Video Throwbacks
Hoe Into a Housewife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqlPnAKkWvg
The Friendzone is Real
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvH3PuW2zLE
Pussy Appeasement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDnkG1x20Vs
Surrender Your Manhood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xWvV7MMm_U
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.