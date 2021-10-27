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Black Goo & Graphene Oxide. It's all starting to make sense now.
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534 views • October 27, 2021
BLACK GOO & GRAPHENE OXIDE. IT'S ALL STARTING TO MAKE SENSE NOW. 💉🚫
This video by ODD TV is about transhumanism, black goo, graphene oxide, smart dust, chemtrails, nanotechnology, morgellons, vaccines and AI. The video was created before COVID-19 but is now more relevant than ever. There is many reports from researchers and experts around the world that graphene oxide is in some of the vaccines.
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This video by ODD TV is about transhumanism, black goo, graphene oxide, smart dust, chemtrails, nanotechnology, morgellons, vaccines and AI. The video was created before COVID-19 but is now more relevant than ever. There is many reports from researchers and experts around the world that graphene oxide is in some of the vaccines.
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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