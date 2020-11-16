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Psychiatry diagnoses: 675,000,000. Psychiatry rakes in: $334 billion every year. For: Zero cures. Zero results. Zero help.
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16 views • November 16, 2020
Disease Mongering (noun): “The act of convincing essentially well people that they are sick, or slightly sick people that they are very ill.”
Psychiatrists know about it. Drug companies know about it. Advertising executives throughout the world do, too.
Disease Mongering is a highly successful strategy that turns common life situations into psychiatric disease states, getting people of every walk of life to worry about the latest “mental illness”—and to demand a pill.
Psychiatrists and drug companies have carved out a lucrative market niche grossing over $150,000 every minute.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Psychiatrists know about it. Drug companies know about it. Advertising executives throughout the world do, too.
Disease Mongering is a highly successful strategy that turns common life situations into psychiatric disease states, getting people of every walk of life to worry about the latest “mental illness”—and to demand a pill.
Psychiatrists and drug companies have carved out a lucrative market niche grossing over $150,000 every minute.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/introduction.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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