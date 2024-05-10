Create New Account
The Great Crawl From China
channel image
Son of the Republic
692 Subscribers
62 views
Published Yesterday

Breaking Records: Chinese Nationals At Border


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 May 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6352625121112

Keywords
treasontraffickingjesse watterschinaborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryillegal migrantchinese national

