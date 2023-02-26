Communion Hand or Tongue Allowed or Sacrilege - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live Feb 25, 2023
The debate rages about receiving Holy Communion - should it be only on the tongue or can receiving in the hand be allowed? What is more ancient and what is more proper? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what you need to know about the Eucharist and why.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_rY0Tj4bYM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.