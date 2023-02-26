Create New Account
Communion Hand or Tongue Allowed or Sacrilege - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live Feb 25, 2023

The debate rages about receiving Holy Communion - should it be only on the tongue or can receiving in the hand be allowed? What is more ancient and what is more proper? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what you need to know about the Eucharist and why.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_rY0Tj4bYM

