"Nuclear war between U.S. and Russia is inevitable" - Russian General | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Retired Major General Alexander Vladimirov, who wrote Russia's three volume book called the 'General Theory of War,' says the moment war broke out in Ukraine is the moment that nuclear war with the West became inevitable.

Mirrored - Redacted

๐Ÿ‘• REDACTED MERCH ๐Ÿ‘• Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.