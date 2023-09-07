Create New Account
"Nuclear war between U.S. and Russia is inevitable" - Russian General | Redacted with Clayton Morris
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Retired Major General Alexander Vladimirov, who wrote Russia's three volume book called the 'General Theory of War,' says the moment war broke out in Ukraine is the moment that nuclear war with the West became inevitable.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
russiausanuclear warmajor general alexander vladimirov

